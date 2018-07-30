RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Monday morning he is endorsing Randy Bryce for Congress.
Bryce, an ironworker from Caledonia, is running to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, currently being held by House Speaker Paul Ryan who announced in April that he won't seek re-election.
Mason said he is proud to endorse Bryce.
"We all know that Congress is packed with millionaires who often listen more to the high-priced lobbyists and special interests in Washington, than their neighbors and small business owners back in their district," Mason said. "Randy’s campaign represents the best chance for a working-class person, who cares deeply about this community and our state, to represent the real world concerns of working families in Wisconsin.”
Bryce said he is honored to have support from "a lifelong public servant," like Mason.
"Cory knows that the people in Racine deserve better representation then what they have been getting for the past 20 years," Bryce said. "I know the struggles that working people in our district face because I have been struggling alongside them. I know that working families have been overlooked by politicians for too long, which is why we need to elect a working person to Congress."
Primary two weeks away
Before being elected to Congress, candidates running for the seat must first win the primary on Aug. 14.
On the Democratic side, Bryce is going up against Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers, who has the support of Forward Kenosha, a progressive political activist group.
Myers has recently filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission alleging that Bryce used campaign funds to pay off old debts.
On the Republican side, Bryan Steil, member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has received the endorsement of Ryan, along with Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Steil is going up against Lake Geneva resident Nick Polce, Burlington resident Kevin Adam Steen and Paul Nehlen.
Best quote....LMAO......"Cory knows that the people in Racine deserve better representation then what they have been getting for the past 20 years," Bryce said"....Oh yeah. That's why the property owners in the City of Racine pay more twice the rate of most of those in Racine County. Yep, they is some sharp cookies in Racine!
