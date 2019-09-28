RACINE — Using the proposed hotel and convention center as the backdrop, Mayor Cory Mason discussed his vision for the city’s lakefront and the road ahead at a regional gathering with municipal leaders on Thursday.
Mason, who serves on the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, discussed with the Council the plans for the hotel and convention center, planned for alongside the existing Festival Hall site. Members of the Council represent communities across the state along bodies of water.
Dallas-based development company Gatehouse Capital’s $48 million lakefront project, which calls for a 174-room Sheraton Hotel and convention center, demonstrates the abundant possibilities ahead, Mason said. But he also was quick to point out that challenges continue.
“This would be a nice way to bring people closer to the lake,” Mason said on the Gatehouse project. “Public access is really important.”
State regulations for coastal projects are, at times, murky and can be met with difficulties, Mason said as he discussed some of his concerns at Thursday’s council meeting, which, fittingly, was held at Festival Hall.
“Without clarity, we’ll have more issues for decades to come,” Mason said. “There’s got to be some better path forward.”
A project such as the hotel/convention center proposal will go through a battery of administrative reviews from such agencies as the state Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR reviewed proposed legislation that would help the project to advance and “has concluded that the legislation is not consistent with protecting and enhancing a public trust purpose.”
In the DNR report dated July 15, the department states “the loss of opportunities for recreation and enjoyment of natural scenic beauty within the lake bed areas as a result of private development will outweigh the potential enhancement of such uses within a limited portion of the area.”
The DNR also had issues with the lack of “management controls that assure that the lake bed area will be used only for public trust purposes,” and that it authorizes the private use of a “substantial portion of the lake bed previously granted to the City of Racine for public purposes. These uses are neither minor nor incidental to free public trust purposes.”
But Mason, in his Thursday discussion with the council, said the project is a significant improvement from what currently sits on the land — two large parking lots, which, he said, contribute to stormwater runoff.
Mason and others on the council said the state’s protocol can be cumbersome and hinder public-private partnerships forged with developers.
“This will be a story, I think, we’ll continue to hear across this state,” Mason said.
Two-pronged approach
In a broad sense, Mason said, the city has a two-pronged goal with lakefront projects large and small on city-owned land. The first goal, he said, is to make better use of public land; the other is to make the best use of redevelopment opportunities.
While the proposed hotel and convention center has received attention because of its size, Mason said the city is looking at other projects along the lakefront, including improvements to conditions at and near the shoreline.
Mason pointed out decades-old rock riprap and other protective barriers have deteriorated over time and are in need of improvement — an issue, he said, that becomes pronounced at times of heavy rains, when flooding can occur.
Mason also was asked by the council to describe the character of Racine’s lakefront.
In response, Mason said the goal is to build off some of the city’s historic attributes — a logical focal point, he added, since many of the city’s most historic architectural features in the Downtown area are in close proximity.
Regarding lakefront developments in recent years, Mason said “I think some of it has done a better job than other areas” as far as keeping with the historic aesthetic.
“'This would be a nice way to bring people closer to the lake. Public access is really important.' Racine Mayor Cory Mason, speaking Thursday about the proposed hotel/convention center project"
What is Butterball talking about? The hotel convention center would bring clients of the Sheraton Hotel closer to the lake. Public access would be blocked by the hotel convention center. This is a deal to make money for a developer from Texas. The public would be screwed again, as is Butterball's way. Get rid of your chauffeur, oinker.
Who is going to use this 174-room hotel? That could be built anywhere. We don't need a behemoth at the lakefront. What "public access" is this going to provide to bring people "closer to the lake"? There should be a use developed for the people of Racine County, not out of towners.
Mayor Mason delivers an epic example of "word salad".
"A word salad is a "confused or unintelligible mixture of seemingly random words and phrases"....... "confusing to the point that the reader cannot extract any meaning from them".
.........Will there be any development in Racine? Probably not.
