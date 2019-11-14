Mason commentary: 24/7 report is a county-wide problem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a region and a county, if we want to address this head on, we must have Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, Sturtevant, and others come to the table and be part of the solutions. Without the region stepping up and acknowledging the challenges we face together, we will not be able to create a community that is more inclusive for everyone, that embraces diversity, and that encourages and create spaces for lower income individuals to work, live, and play beyond the borders of the City of Racine.

As a city, we are doing more than ever to help create pathways to homeownership and create safe, affordable housing for our residents. We have invested in workforce training programs, are increasing financial counseling, and are actively expanding access to programs that help more residents obtain the education credentials they need to increase their economic mobility.

But I cannot stress this enough: the City of Racine cannot fix a county-wide or regional problem on our own. We cannot single-handedly undo more than a century’s worth of policies that have redlined people into poverty, closed our municipal borders, and effectively segregated our communities.