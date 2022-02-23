Masks take center stage in schools, again

RACINE — Parents and board members alike spoke against Racine Unified School District’s current mask policy during Monday night’s School Board meeting.

“Mask mandates are being lifted all over the country, and there’s more and more data coming out about the psychological and learning impacts of having masks, so we need to get our kids out of them as soon as we possibly can,” RUSD Board Member Ally Docksey said. “I’m concerned that the city is going to be dragging their feet and they’re gonna be they’re gonna keep our kids in their masks longer than they should be.”

RUSD’s current mask policy requires all of those in school buildings to be masked, with some exceptions, including during lunch periods.

From Feb. 2 through Feb. 15, Racine County had a case trajectory decline of 43% from the previous two weeks, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien also reported the trend of declining case numbers in the district.

“We are seeing a decline of our campuses, both our students and our staff,” Gallien said. “So in the last three weeks, for our students, we’ve gone from 92 to 29 cases and for our staff, we’ve seen a decrease from 23 to seven in the last three weeks (for students). So each week, it goes down a little bit more.”

This week, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted for a mask-optional policy, to begin at the start of the fourth quarter on March 28. Things, however, are not so simple for RUSD.

The district, according to spokesperson Stacy Tapp, remains in communication with the City of Racine, which also has a mask ordinance in place; most RUSD schools are located within the city’s borders. While cases are declining, city spokesperson Shannon Powell said there are requirements that have yet to be met for the mask mandate to be lifted.

“We have been in discussions with the public Health Department on this subject and can perhaps provide more information later this week,” Powell said in an email. “The ordinance in place required that for three consecutive weeks the case rate be in the low or moderate categories before the ordinance would come back to council for repeal.”

Several parents spoke in the favor of moving RUSD to a mask optional policy, with one, Kayla Peterson, going so far as to threaten to file claims against the district’s surety bonds, even though the district does not take out individual bonds on its employees or board members.

With a list of demands, which included slashing all COVID-19 mitigation strategies, Peterson informed the board that if RUSD does not comply within 72 hours, it would result in her filing claims in “federal court” against each board member.

“The district doesn’t have public officials bonds for each employee. The public officials bonds are placed to protect the taxpayers’ money in case an employee were to steal. Instead of individual bonds, we place a blanket Crime policy that covers all employees,” Tapp said in an email.

Wisconsin Association of School Boards condemns school board threats The Wisconsin Association of School Boards released a statement Thursday condemning threats against school board members made by the public amid recent tumult surrounding COVID-19 mitigation policies in schools.

Surety bonds are often carried by government bodies, including schools, as a form of liability insurance should an employee commits a crime, such as embezzling money. Typically, only the school district can file the claims, but misinformed parents across the country have recently come to believe they, too, can file them, according to reporting from NBC News.

The move is a page from the playbook of a group called Bonds for the Win, which is organizing parents to file false claims against school districts in acts of what some are calling “paper terrorism.” The goal is to inundate small school districts with paperwork, a scare tactic spreading across the country.

“You have district officials who are spending time on things like this, rather than on what we need to be spending time on — making sure that our classrooms are covered right now in the middle of a pandemic,” one Illinois school superintendent told NBC News.

The parents’ claims are “baseless,” NBC reported; parents have “no ability to use the mask mandate to file a claim against the district’s insurance policy, or affect its federal funding in any way.”

For now, it appears that RUSD’s policy will remain in place.

“It’s a bit preliminary, because we are still under the City of Racine’s mask ordinance,” Tapp said. “However, we are meeting with both of our health departments this week to have discussions around the latest guidance and our local data.”

Terry Flores of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

