Masks required again inside City of Racine buildings due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The mask ordinance was lifted overall in the city in mid-May.

According to the city, its current case rate is 73 per 100,000 — a 900% increase over the last two weeks. There is a current 16% positivity rate of those being tested, up from 3% just over two weeks ago. The city’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is only at 38.5% and 39.3% when including Wind Point and Elmwood Park villages.

Bowersox continued: “It is imperative that eligible individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccination in order to curb this latest spike of positive cases. The COVID-19 vaccine protects not only the individual who is vaccinated, but also those who are not eligible to be vaccinated such as children under the age of 12.

“Of the tools that have been proven effective against the virus, the donning of facial masks has been one standard that has made a difference.”

Bowersox also mentioned individuals in K-12 schools — including students, faculty and personnel — are recommended to wear face masks.