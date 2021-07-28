 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks required again inside City of Racine buildings due to spike in COVID-19 cases
0 Comments
topical alert featured
SPIKE IN COVID CASES

Masks required again inside City of Racine buildings due to spike in COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Masks inside city buildings

Working on a crossword inside City Hall in Downtown Racine, Celeste Walker, normally the chief election official at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, waits for voters near an early voter tent outside in this file photo from February.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — The City of Racine is requiring its employees and members of the public to wear masks when entering city-owned buildings regardless of their vaccination status starting Thursday.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city’s public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. The new guidance was announced Wednesday in a news release.

The mask requirement includes, but is not limited to:

  • City employees while at work, indoors, if they are not alone in an individual office with the door closed.
  • City employees while traveling for working in city vehicles with more than one passenger.
  • Members of public when entering city facilities including City Hall, City Hall Annex, Fire and Police facilities, community centers and other city buildings.
  • Members of the public engaged in programming and sports inside city-owned community centers.

“This is to deter the potential spread of the highly infectious Delta variant strain of the virus. Due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the CDC has placed the City of Racine in the ‘Substantial Transmission Category’ defined by case rate over the last seven days,” Bowersox said in a statement.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Bowersox

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The mask ordinance was lifted overall in the city in mid-May.

According to the city, its current case rate is 73 per 100,000 — a 900% increase over the last two weeks. There is a current 16% positivity rate of those being tested, up from 3% just over two weeks ago. The city’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is only at 38.5% and 39.3% when including Wind Point and Elmwood Park villages.

Bowersox continued: “It is imperative that eligible individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccination in order to curb this latest spike of positive cases. The COVID-19 vaccine protects not only the individual who is vaccinated, but also those who are not eligible to be vaccinated such as children under the age of 12.

“Of the tools that have been proven effective against the virus, the donning of facial masks has been one standard that has made a difference.”

 "The Delta virus is much more infectious. Its viral load is thousands of times higher than our previous variants. It's going to make even the average healthy person sick now," said Dr. Catherine O'Neal of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Just three states now account for 40% of new COVID cases, but cases are rising elsewhere too.  "We do know that in our ICUs, we are seeing younger people intubated who are very sick or who are on the floors and are very sick. That should be a gigantic wake-up call," said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham   Although unvaccinated Americans are driving the surge, more vaccinated Americans are testing positive and possibly transmitting the virus.  Even the White House has seen new breakthrough cases. Now the Biden administration is talking with the CDC about whether masking guidelines should be updated.  "We've never said that battle is over, it's still ongoing. It would more concerning -- or should be more concerning -- to you and the American people if we were not having those conversations," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. DC guidance currently says vaccinated Americans can resume normal activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing.  The problem though without mask mandates, unvaccinated Americans are also dropping their masks. Health officials fear the  honor system is  failing in many places.  "We are always looking at the data as the data come in. Our guidance has been clear since, since we put it out several months ago," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday. The CDC says its guidance remains unchanged, but some vaccinated health experts say they are keeping their masks on."I have not really taken my mask off. I go outside and walk I still have my mask. I certainly, when I go into the post office or the grocery store or the pharmacy or any other place, I keep my mask on. It's added protection," Dr. Zeke Emanuel told CNN. 

Bowersox also mentioned individuals in K-12 schools — including students, faculty and personnel — are recommended to wear face masks.

City buildings will remain open for business and the public is invited to continue to visit them “knowing that we require masks because their safety and that of City employees remain our number one priority,” Bowersox said.

For more information on how to get tested for COVID-19 or receive a vaccination, visit www.racinecoronavirus.org. Questions can be directed to the City of Racine Public Health Department at publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News