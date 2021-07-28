Masks required again inside City of Racine buildings due to spike in COVID-19 cases

RACINE — The City of Racine is requiring its employees and members of the public to wear masks when entering city-owned buildings regardless of their vaccination status starting Thursday.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city’s public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. The new guidance was announced Wednesday in a news release.
The mask requirement includes, but is not limited to:
- City employees while at work, indoors, if they are not alone in an individual office with the door closed.
- City employees while traveling for working in city vehicles with more than one passenger.
- Members of public when entering city facilities including City Hall, City Hall Annex, Fire and Police facilities, community centers and other city buildings.
- Members of the public engaged in programming and sports inside city-owned community centers.
“This is to deter the potential spread of the highly infectious Delta variant strain of the virus. Due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the CDC has placed the City of Racine in the ‘Substantial Transmission Category’ defined by case rate over the last seven days,” Bowersox said in a statement.
The mask ordinance was lifted overall in the city in mid-May.
According to the city, its current case rate is 73 per 100,000 — a 900% increase over the last two weeks. There is a current 16% positivity rate of those being tested, up from 3% just over two weeks ago. The city’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is only at 38.5% and 39.3% when including Wind Point and Elmwood Park villages.
Bowersox continued: “It is imperative that eligible individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccination in order to curb this latest spike of positive cases. The COVID-19 vaccine protects not only the individual who is vaccinated, but also those who are not eligible to be vaccinated such as children under the age of 12.
“Of the tools that have been proven effective against the virus, the donning of facial masks has been one standard that has made a difference.”
Bowersox also mentioned individuals in K-12 schools — including students, faculty and personnel — are recommended to wear face masks.
City buildings will remain open for business and the public is invited to continue to visit them “knowing that we require masks because their safety and that of City employees remain our number one priority,” Bowersox said.
For more information on how to get tested for COVID-19 or receive a vaccination, visit www.racinecoronavirus.org. Questions can be directed to the City of Racine Public Health Department at publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.