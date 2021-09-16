Masks available to city residents at Racine fire stations

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department will have free masks available to help ensure that the public has access to masks, the city announced in a news release Wednesday.

With the City of Racine’s face covering ordinance back in effect, everyone above the age of 4 will be expected to wear masks while inside public spaces or using any form of public transportation.

The Fire Department will have masks free of charge for pickup by residents beginning Monday, Sept. 20, each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these locations:

810 Eighth St.

2430 Northwestern Ave.

1107 Lombard Ave.

3829 Washington Ave.

2430 Blaine Ave.

2101 16th St.

The Racine County Emergency Operations Center donated thousands of masks to the city to support this effort.