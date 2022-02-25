Mask requirement lifted at six Racine area Catholic schools

RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools has dropped its mask requirement as the city moves toward dropping its own mandate.

Five of the six schools underneath Siena's umbrella are within the City of Racine. They are St. Catherine's High School, John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Joseph and St. Lucy. The sixth Siena school, St. Rita, on Douglas Avenue is in the Village of Caledonia.

Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday that he was ordering the mandate not be enforced and said he expected the City Council to formally repeal it during their meeting Tuesday, March 1.

Siena schools, according to Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner, lifted its mask requirement Friday, with the exception of buses.

"We have lifted our mask mandate effective today. We are now mask optional with the exception of busses," Gardner said in an email. "First Student has asked that students still wear masks."

Racine Unified, while saying it was prepared to go mask optional should the city formally repeal its mandate, has not made any changes to its policy thus far.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.