alert top story

Mask requirement lifted at six Racine area Catholic schools

RACINE — Siena Catholic Schools has dropped its mask requirement as the city moves toward dropping its own mandate.

Five of the six schools underneath Siena's umbrella are within the City of Racine. They are St. Catherine's High School, John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Joseph and St. Lucy. The sixth Siena school, St. Rita, on Douglas Avenue is in the Village of Caledonia.

Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday that he was ordering the mandate not be enforced and said he expected the City Council to formally repeal it during their meeting Tuesday, March 1.

Siena schools, according to Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner, lifted its mask requirement Friday, with the exception of buses.

Siena Catholic Schools Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner

Gardner

"We have lifted our mask mandate effective today. We are now mask optional with the exception of busses," Gardner said in an email. "First Student has asked that students still wear masks."

Racine Unified, while saying it was prepared to go mask optional should the city formally repeal its mandate, has not made any changes to its policy thus far.

