Mask ordinance passed by one vote, goes into effect July 27

Alderman Mary Land of the 10th District asked about the religious exemption clause and how that would be determined. Letteney said anyone who wants to argue an exemption would have the opportunity to go before Judge Robert Weber, who would determine whether they had argued, "to the satisfaction of the court."

Aldermen Maurice Horton of the 7th District and Edwin Santiago of the 4th District expressed discomfort with the police department enforcing the ordinance, especially with the current political climate around policing.

"I would hate to see something escalate from a mask ordinance into something more serious," said Horton.

Santiago pointed out that many people in his district are low-income, live in large households and often don't have air conditioning or central air in their homes, so they sit outside in groups to cool off. He was also concerned with the fact that many aspects of enforcement would be up to an officer's discretion.

"I’m not too crazy tonight about the uncertainty of enforcement," said Santiago.

Police Chief Art Howell called into the meeting and emphasized that the goals was compliance, no punishment. The department has masks that it plans to give out at COP Houses and have in squad cars for individuals who need them.