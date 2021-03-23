Marshmallow Peeps are focus of Racine Art Museum exhibition

RACINE — An untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow Peeps will begin its 12th year at on Thursday, March 25, the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., .
Open through April 10, the 12th annual "International Peeps Art Exhibition" features 138 entries that demonstrate the talent of more than 170 artists from across the country.
Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, many of the PEEPS art entries are by local artists, families and organizations. However, several pieces arrive every year from out-of-state.
Over the years, many entrants have been become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps into various shapes. While the seasonal candies are still the most common material, the 12th anniversary show also includes pieces made in a variety of other media. For the most part, anything goes, as long as it represents Peeps, is family friendly and adheres to the exhibition's size requirements.
Submissions to the 2020 Peeps exhibition were on display throughout multiple galleries in the museum to promote safe social distancing. This year, the show returns to its traditional exhibition space — with a limited capacity and social distancing guidelines alongside the museum's existing safety protocols.
Awards ceremony
A virtual awards ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom. It will be presented by Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Lisa Englander, founder of the RAM Peeps exhibition. Awards are based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children's and group categories. The general public is invited to register for this free event on the RAM website, ramart.org. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with the event Zoom link.
Vote for your favorite
In addition, visitors throughout the run of the show will have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted Peeples Choice Award. This vote has been taken very seriously since the inception of the annual exhibition. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the works of Peeps art, taking notes about the exhibition and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the close of the exhibition.
Virtual tour
Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a live virtual tour of the exhibition. This intimate glimpse of the show will broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, on the RAM Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the tour and receive responses from museum staff. The tour will also be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.
Hours, admission
The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger. Information regarding safety protocols and what to expect when visiting the museum is available on the RAM website.
