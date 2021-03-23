Marshmallow Peeps are focus of Racine Art Museum exhibition

Awards ceremony

A virtual awards ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom. It will be presented by Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Lisa Englander, founder of the RAM Peeps exhibition. Awards are based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children's and group categories. The general public is invited to register for this free event on the RAM website, ramart.org. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with the event Zoom link.

Vote for your favorite

In addition, visitors throughout the run of the show will have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted Peeples Choice Award. This vote has been taken very seriously since the inception of the annual exhibition. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the works of Peeps art, taking notes about the exhibition and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the close of the exhibition.

Virtual tour