Miranda Babilon of Kenosha and Sarah Fox of Bristol; Jordan Bailey and Casey Jonas of Racine; Carmen Davila and Chandra Reyes Rivera of Racine; Julie Day and Kaye Glennon of Mount Pleasant; Vito DeAngelis and Darlene Andersen of Mount Pleasant; Vincent Destrade and Alexis Clark of Ripon; Morgan Dix and Aimee Kruse of Racine; Stephen Gieschen of Brown Deer and Megan Hribar of Caledonia; Zackary Giese and Madeline Schober of Caledonia; Travis Glass and Jenifer Kempf of Burlington; Nolan Hart and Kendall Kwasigroch of Racine; Kevin Klyce of Racine and Melissa Marquardt of Mount Pleasant; Cordell Kramer and Paige Nicikowski of Burlington; Alejandro Lopez and Hannah Van Kammen of Oak Creek; Israel Luis Jr. and Krystle Cantu of Elmwood Park; Deandre Magsby of Chicago and Shanique Harris of Racine; Colin May and Meghan Graef of Burlington; Scott Miller and Selena Mythos of Racine; Dale Parker and Carol Parker of Racine; Colton Rankins and Lauryn Magnuson of Huntley, Ill.; John Revolinski and Laura Hess of Waterford; Robert Rohde and Colleen Dobrzynski-Gartzke of Waterford; Dakota Schaitel of Mount Pleasant and Alyssa Kennow of Racine; Joshua Schuebel and Vanessa Houdek of Burlington; Jason Seidenzahl and Kourtney Passarella of McHenry, Ill.; Andrew Winski and Cassandra Ulland of Waterford; Michael Wittenburg and Bobbi Radonski of Waterford.
Marriage Licenses
The victim had been in a car when he was shot not long after midnight, the Racine Police Department said.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
Meet the "impossibly talented" artist from Rochester who tried selling his talents everywhere from schools to funeral homes before hitting on the idea of recreating the biggest names in Hollywood in vivid depictions, all drawn by hand.
On Friday, preceding the arrest, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue.
20-year-old accused of being lookout when his acquaintances held gun to man's head, stole a Nintendo Switch
A Racine man has been accused of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in which his accomplice allegedly held a gun to a man's head in order to steal a video game system worth around $300.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man with a bat in front of Mrs. Betty's Kitchen.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
Those looking for certain decorations from Wind Point resident Nick Comande’s now-retired Halloween display, Hollow’s Way, will need to head over to Mount Pleasant instead. Comande passed down the torch — and some of his decor — to his first cousin twice removed, Brayden LoPiccolo, after last year’s holiday was Hollow’s Way’s 50th and final year.
When the U.S. Navy approached Kenosha-based Snap-on about making a wrench that wouldn’t round off their fasteners, Snap-On went to one of its newest employees, Gene Olson, at the time just half a year out of college. The rest of his career has been legendary within the southeastern Wisconsin company.