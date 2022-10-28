Marriage Licenses

Miranda Babilon of Kenosha and Sarah Fox of Bristol; Jordan Bailey and Casey Jonas of Racine; Carmen Davila and Chandra Reyes Rivera of Racine; Julie Day and Kaye Glennon of Mount Pleasant; Vito DeAngelis and Darlene Andersen of Mount Pleasant; Vincent Destrade and Alexis Clark of Ripon; Morgan Dix and Aimee Kruse of Racine; Stephen Gieschen of Brown Deer and Megan Hribar of Caledonia; Zackary Giese and Madeline Schober of Caledonia; Travis Glass and Jenifer Kempf of Burlington; Nolan Hart and Kendall Kwasigroch of Racine; Kevin Klyce of Racine and Melissa Marquardt of Mount Pleasant; Cordell Kramer and Paige Nicikowski of Burlington; Alejandro Lopez and Hannah Van Kammen of Oak Creek; Israel Luis Jr. and Krystle Cantu of Elmwood Park; Deandre Magsby of Chicago and Shanique Harris of Racine; Colin May and Meghan Graef of Burlington; Scott Miller and Selena Mythos of Racine; Dale Parker and Carol Parker of Racine; Colton Rankins and Lauryn Magnuson of Huntley, Ill.; John Revolinski and Laura Hess of Waterford; Robert Rohde and Colleen Dobrzynski-Gartzke of Waterford; Dakota Schaitel of Mount Pleasant and Alyssa Kennow of Racine; Joshua Schuebel and Vanessa Houdek of Burlington; Jason Seidenzahl and Kourtney Passarella of McHenry, Ill.; Andrew Winski and Cassandra Ulland of Waterford; Michael Wittenburg and Bobbi Radonski of Waterford.