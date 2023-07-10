Kade Baca and Robyn Cagle of Racine; Samuel Carrillo Martinez and Katy Celestino Lopez of Caledonia; Everardo Davalos Guzman of Franksville and Leticia De Anda Coronado of Mexico; Keegan Ditsch of Loves Park, Illinois, and Chrystina Pacchini of Rockford, Illinois; Ricardo Everett and Kenah Oliver of Racine; Glenn Fritz and Donna Lavin of Inverness, Florida.; Dwight Gilbert Jr. of Milwaukee and Latisha O'Conner of Mount Pleasant; Erik Greenlee and Michelle Zingsheim of Racine; Joshua Hogreve and Angela Echeveste of Racine; Jose Joubert Vazquez and Ashley Franz of Racine; Daniel Moreno and Joan Kelly of Milwaukee; Cameron Storn and Mariah Longoria of Burlington; Joseph Stanton and Madeline Da Mask of Denver, Colorado; Tavares Woods and Jessica Applewhite of Racine.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua LaForge dies unexpectedly following an off-duty medical emergency that officials believe stemmed from na…
RACINE — A man from Racine is facing more than dozen felony charges after nearly half a pound of fentanyl and 115 grams of marijuana reportedl…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of committing three thefts in three days.
After a little more than two years, Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson is vacating his post. Robinson submitted his resignation t…
RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of hitting a dog with her truck and then stabbing the dog’s owner in the leg.