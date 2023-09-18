Christopher Baumann and Victoria Vallin of Racine; Samuel Budde and Nicole Ricco of Racine; Benjamin Bump of Racine and Nichole Meitner of Cudahy; Elonte Byers and Jaquar Davis of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Cerretti of Lake Villa and Michelle Viol of Burlington; Harry Clemons and Jennifer Running of Racine; Chase Conley and Claudia Drea of Raince; Timmy Duerr and Sandra Matz of Waterford; Charles Farina and Mikayla Seabloom of Des Plaines; Bailey Frank and Nicole Carlson of Lake Zurich; Joshua Gilgenbach and Rachael Decker of Union Grove; Jarek Hanna and Cassity Lipke of Racine; Joshua Hlavacek and Alicia Vazquez of Racine; Marco Jaimez and Shelby Hall of Racine; Nicholas Janusz and Rachel Phelan of Waterford; Richard Kuiper and Alondra Gonzalez of Racine; Luke Lueneburgand Heather Vesely of Sturtevant; Ryan Massman of Sturtevant and Shannon Watt of Mount Pleasant; Daniel McNamara and Jennifer Melgar Gomez of Palatine; Matthew Melvin and Terin Baker of Gurnee; Brett Michalik of Waterford and Hannah Rench of Burlington; Antoine Murphy and Alyssa Blake of Racine; Jacob Oswalt and Amber Tucker of Union Grove; Joshua Richter and Jordyn Strutz of West Allis; Christian Rivera and Xitlali Dedios of Racine; Jason Rodriguez of Mount Pleasant and Karly Modesti of Racine; William Roots and Rebecca Firkus of Union Grove; Robert Spotz and Patricia Vaszily of Mount Pleasant; Guadalupe Torres Jr. and Lupe Orosco of Racine; Kaleb Tudor and Krista Marcone of Burlington; Carter Vepley and Karen Castaneda of Wheaton; and Jacob Wood of Franklin and Alexandra-Elexis Frybarger of Racine.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
