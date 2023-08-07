Nicholas Beck and Kim Fink of Waterford; Terry Bilyeu and Donna Scott of Burlington; Jeffrey Busch and Kristi Lange of Burlington; Shawn Cuda and Laura Dipper of Dover; Kyle Dillon and Hayley MacMillan of South Elgin; Charles Fahr and Alexandra Lyons of Westmont; Walter Furuglyas and Aaliyah Gleave of Racine; Adam Hanson and Jenna Kortendick of Caledonia; Logan Johnson and Samantha Olson of Sturtevant; Nicholas Jumic and Sydney Cihak of Westmont; Sara Liberty and Molly Badertscher of Racine; Brian Mazurkiewicz and Trisha McDonough of Mount Pleasant; Buckston Morgan and Katherine Dandass of Racine; Richard Olszewski and Katielynne Silva of Franksville; Christopher Price and Kaitlynn Johnson of Racine; Rodrigo Puentes Jr. and Yunisleidis Quesada Borrero of Racine; Angel Ramos Rivera and Glentha Lopez Noriega of Racine; and Brock White of West Allis and Lisa White of Racine.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
