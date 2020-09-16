 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Brandon Adams and Jennifer Pezdir of Racine; Timothy Barnett and Kimberly Mycon of Caledonia; Jake Baroni and Ashley Hammes of Union Grove; Anthony Campbell and Amy Szukalski of Waterford; Gabrielle Davis and Felicia Ruiz of Waterford; Josue Garcia of Racine and Zuheily De Jesus Lebron of Mount Pleasant; Joseph Guzy and Lindsey Siefert of Racine; Jordan Hauge of Milwaukee and Lauren Schwabe of Waterford; Andrew Hegeman of Racine and Jodi Koch of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Hernandez and Talia Jennings of Racine; Jacob Hollow and Amy Cardenas of Caledonia; Martin Peralta and Rosa Sagastume of Racine; Christopher Pischke and Kate Brzenk of Racine; Jeffrey Resch of Norway and Cheryl Loew of Palatine; Joshua Rigden and Courtney Wissbroecker of Racine; Samuel Salamone and Kelly Boyle of Burlington; Anthony White and Nicole Bach of Mount Pleasant; Zachary Zeyen and Latisha Mecha of Sturtevant; Derrick Ziegler and Danielle Irek of Caledonia. 

