Joshua Stewart and Abigail Aanonsen of Mount Pleasant; Katie Abbott and Heather Davis of Caledonia; Raqim Al-Salahuddin and Frances McDade of Racine; Anthony Altenbach and Amber Johnson of Mount Pleasant; Corey Borkowski and Carol Wysocki of Caledonia; Tyrone Buckley and Tiffany Gray of Racine; Nemesio Camara and Julie Druktenis of Caledonia; William Crowder and Lauren Reckinger of Burlington; Colin Gaughan of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Jennifer Collons of Buffalo Grove, Ill.; Mathew Harris and Briana Varnes of Burlington; Michael Klawitter and Lisa Cooper of Waterford; Samuel Klyzub of Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Kaplan of Racine; Michael Kucharski and Lisa Jeschke of Norway; Michael Meekma and Lindsey Herzog of Caledonia; Erik Neuens and Kelly Jarvis of Norway; Robert Onstad and Dawn Busch of Burlington; Travis Richards and Jamie Anast Burlington; Edward Rigden II of Caledonia and Janet Davis of Racine; Robert Riojas Jr. and Tonia Rye of Racine; William Scaife and Brenda Crayton of Racine; James Schneider and Renee Hall of Caledonia; Lee Shannon and Jamie Tuttle of Union Grove; Christian Sharkey and Andrea Nuno of Mount Pleasant; Mukesh Sharma of Hales Corners and Juliette Singh of Mount Pleasant; Jared Stangohr and Chloe Schroeder of Racine.
