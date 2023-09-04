Vincent Arenas of Mount Pleasant and Alyssa Deppong or Vernon Hills; Joe Arneson and Gretchen Ortiz of Racine; James Booyer III of Gary and Katherine Schmitt of Chicago; Nicholas Decaro and Jennifer Burnett of Sturtevant; Matthew Dolan and Kaili Kucharski of Sturtevant; Marlow Franklinand Monet Hubbard of Racine; James Garcia and Nadia Morse of Mount Pleasant; Bernard Griffey and Kelly Brennan of Union Grove; Aaron Hurt and Margaret Crowell of Arlington Heights; Benjamin Klenke and Cathy Conley of Sturtevant; Austin Koceja and Brittney Lampshire of Racine; Elias McDonald of Waterford and Jade Sharpe of Burlington; Robert Meeks and Kaitlyn Hagemann of Burlington; Michael Rozell and Hannah Beyer of Burlington; Courtney Sayer and Rebecca Straka of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Schmeling and Erin Caballero of Racine; Christopher Stumpf and Carlee Arciszewski of Racine; Ivan Velazquez of Round Lake and Michelle Ennis of Vernon Hills; Alexander Wall and Samantha Sprasky of Mount Pleasant; Jared Wieners and Stephanie Parks of Burlington; and Austin Willkomm of Union Grove and Victoria Schaewe of Greenfield.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
