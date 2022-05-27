 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Narcizo Antonio Olivera and Lorena Hernandez Gutierrez of Racine; Hazale Barry and Tracey Alexander of Racine; Donald Burnett and Jean Hunter of Racine; Dustin Coleman and Emily Golon of Union Grove; Matthew Ferry and Dawn Tremmel Kroes of Caledonia; Jordan Jackson and Cassandra Fero of Caledonia; Krzysztof Lagiewka of Raymond and Ewa Szelachowska of United Kingdom; Andrew Lewis and Elizabeth Teubert of Racine; Matthew Maccani and Stacie Murphy of Racine; Kevin Maher and Jeanette Vonhaden of Roselle, Ill.; Alexander Mohr and Taylor Wendt of Racine; Ricardo Reynoso of Crane, Ind. and Alondra Barroso Ibarra of Racine; Jose Rosales Carbajal and Elizabeth Mattes of Racine; Kenneth Villalpando Jr. of Union Grove and Kaylea McCabe of Mount Pleasant.

