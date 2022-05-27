Narcizo Antonio Olivera and Lorena Hernandez Gutierrez of Racine; Hazale Barry and Tracey Alexander of Racine; Donald Burnett and Jean Hunter of Racine; Dustin Coleman and Emily Golon of Union Grove; Matthew Ferry and Dawn Tremmel Kroes of Caledonia; Jordan Jackson and Cassandra Fero of Caledonia; Krzysztof Lagiewka of Raymond and Ewa Szelachowska of United Kingdom; Andrew Lewis and Elizabeth Teubert of Racine; Matthew Maccani and Stacie Murphy of Racine; Kevin Maher and Jeanette Vonhaden of Roselle, Ill.; Alexander Mohr and Taylor Wendt of Racine; Ricardo Reynoso of Crane, Ind. and Alondra Barroso Ibarra of Racine; Jose Rosales Carbajal and Elizabeth Mattes of Racine; Kenneth Villalpando Jr. of Union Grove and Kaylea McCabe of Mount Pleasant.
Marriage licenses
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two teenagers face long lists of charges related to alleged possession of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and MDMA.
One of the shots entered an apartment bedroom, but no one was injured.
Flight for Life was called after an 18-year-old crashed into a tree, allegedly while driving drunk, on Sunday.
The man who was attacked ended up winning the fight and sitting on the suspect, according to a criminal complaint.
The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking lead in the investigation.
One person is dead after being shot by a Racine Police officer Friday in the Midtown neighborhood. Details of what happened are still slim.
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice released no new information before press time Sunday regarding the Friday afternoon fatal police shooting on Racine's south side, just west of Center Street.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades. Linda LaRoche, who had accepted Johnson-Schroeder into her home, was convicted of having killed the young woman and abusing her.
The nearly four-month manhunt is over.
Dashari Watson, 21, was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He said that he too was the victim of gun violence, having nearly been paralyzed when he was shot at age 17. As a result, he began carrying a gun, aiming to protect himself.