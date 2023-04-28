Cleaviece Cornelious and Kimberly Donald of Racine; Hocine Derkaoui and Zoe Guidry of Memphis, Tenn.; Alishah Irace-Bocicot and Emma Miller of Racine; Daniel Krueger and Betsy Donovan of Burlington; Connor Loessin and Audrey Moritz of Burlington; Zachary Ortiz and Vanessa Quarzenski of Wheatland; Michael Petre and Tamara Zaucha of Chicago; Jesus Ruiz-Santiago and Diana Garcia of Mount Pleasant; Kevin Sullivan and Lynnsie Stoneback of Sturtevant; Carole Yust of Mount Pleasant and Soledad Beltran of Racine; Robert Zigas IV and Marah Roberts of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Zindrick of Burlington and Seanna Wickman of Muskego.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
