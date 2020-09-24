 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Kristoffer Angell of Norfolk and Zoie Erickson of Union Grove; Emmanuel Arroyo and Malta Valle of Racine; Marcus Baskin and Samantha Jondro of Racine; Derek Belles and Lisa Michel of Franksville; Benjamin Greider Jr. and Reanna Cainion of Caledonia; Daniel Helbling and Danielle Degroot of Dover; Benjamin Hendricks and Taylor Biedrzycki of Burlington; Grayson Jackson and Lauren Hintz of Chicago; Robert Justus and Lianne Steinke of Racine; Alex Kirt of Racine and Jennifer Younk of Mount Pleasant; Gregory Kofron and Brittany Mattie of Racine; James Konkel and Jessica Dietzman of Caledonia; Mark Koski and Amanda Arient of Caledonia; John Leiken and Sierra Balow of Burlington; Daniel Lesniak and Jordan Debbink of Grayslake; Jordan Lux of Peosta, Iowa and Amber Noonan of Caledonia; Brian Matteucci and Rayne England of Sturtevant; John McMahon and Taylor Olson of Garrett; Julio Muniz Ramirez and Ashley Hernandez Morales of Racine; Dylan Nasi of Norway and Rachael Sessner of Big Bend; Bryan Roemer and Michelle Chacon of Racine; Derek Rogers and Haily Sobon of Lake Villa, Ill.; Samuel Rovik and Meagan Bautch of Mount Pleasant; Kyle Saunders of Mount Pleasant and Stephanie Ross of Sturtevant; Matthew Schroeder and Karylyn Justen of McHenry, Ill.; Stephen Simmon Jr. and Breeanna Bedford of Burlington; Kevin Swomia and Christine Gregory of Caledonia; Jermichael Sykes and Sonja Cleveland of Racine; Kyle Voltz and Celina Trevino of Racine; Frank Williams Jr. and Megan Hansen of Racine; Riley Wooten of Franklin and Juanita Perez of Racine; Tyler Zemke and Cammi Witt of Caledonia.

