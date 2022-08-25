Marriage licenses

Benjamin Andersen and Denielle Lewis of Caledonia; Johnathan Baldwin and Brittany Ebben of Mount Pleasant; Ryan Block and Rebecca Lopez of Racine; Shawn Blum and Elizabeth Campbell of Chicago; Kevin Bobholz and Ashley Daniel of Racine; Phillip Broege Jr. and Donna Krysiak of Milwaukee; Willie Brown and Kendall Sinclair of Sturtevant; Edward Brust and Melissa Dreger of Rochester; Kenny Butler of Racine and Sarah Babiak of Mount Pleasant; Alexius Campbell and Danielle Reeves of Kenosha; Kevin Clancy and Emily Mooneyham of Marengo, Ill.; Shane Conely and Hayley Jacobs of Huntley, Ill.; Mathew D'Acquisto and Peggy Kaprelian of Burlington; Tyler Dament and Isabelle Miller of Racine; Michael D'Amico and Kayla Schertz of Waterford; Ryan Deichmueller and Tiffany Kapalczynski of Lockhart, Texas; Christopher Easton and Erin Tradewell of Caledonia; Michael Ebersole Jr. and Lauren Martell of Caledonia; Justin Ehrhart and Jessica Noble of Burlington; Jayden Essman and Hailey Zwiebel of Lake Geneva; Rodney Farris Sr. and Vickie Green of Racine; Benjamin Faught and Jordyn Nevers of Northbrook, Ill.; Aaron Graceffa and Cassy Dedeyne of Union Grove; David Grim of Cross Plains and Loretta Baxter of Mount Pleasant; Ruben Guajardo and Amy Brown of Waterford; Jesus Gutierrez-Pastrana and Alejandra Garnica-Flores of Racine; Jonathan Hage and Sara Esson of Racine; Eric Haller and Hannah Zaininger of Boston, Mass.; Larry Harleston of Caledonia and Jessica Heffel of Mount Pleasant; Michael Hart and Kayla Gauthier of Racine; Timothy Havlovic and Viviana Benitez of Carpentersville, Ill.; Nicholas Henrichs of Rochester and Catherine Zimmermann of Burlington; Matthew Jarstad and Leah Doperalski of Mount Pleasant; Timothy Jones and Melissa Wight of Oak Creek; Shawn Kelley of Racine and Cassie Christopher-Hill of Mount Pleasant; Dustin Keske of Greenfield and Morgan Scholfield of Waterford; Thomas King and Ryan Wonderlic of Villa Park, Ill.; Thomas Kolkau and Kelsey Mills of Union Grove; Jacob Letsch and Felicity Duncan of Mount Pleasant; Jake Llyod and Jessica Roberts of Racine; Austin Luepkes and Anna Newman of Byron; Daniel Maringer and Julie Miller of Waterford; Matthew Markham and Katie Murphy of Mount Pleasant; Jaime Martinez and Ashley Kocka of Racine; Matthew Martitz and Brooke Gage of Aurora; Benjamin McMahon of Racine and Cynthia Biddle of South Milwaukee; Robert Messer and Elinore Sedivy of Kenosha; Todd Nagy and Lesli Beutel of Sturtevant; Colton Niemyjski of Franksville and Alivia Cychosz of Caledonia; Erik Osse and Tracey Bousquet of Burlington; Ryan Pierce and Emily Kace of Schaumburg, Ill.; Shawn Poquette of Racine and Cassie Barnes of Milwaukee; Terrance Quezaire and Heather Williams of Racine; Duncan Radandt and Courtney Gypp of Albion, Ill.; Peter Ramon and Amber Hill of Racine; Andre Rice and Melba Fralin of Wind Point; Thomas Riley of Sheboygan and Yolanda Schnor of Mount Pleasant; Ronald Rimmele and Janet Phan-Rimmele of Racine; Thomas Rohr and Susan Goldsworthy of Racine; Alberto Saldivar and Patricia Ingersoll of Mount Pleasant; Aaron Schley and Ashley Nazario of Waterford; Kenneth Schmidt and Andrea Nelson of Caledonia; Michael Seeger and Jennifer Wehmas of Burlington; Patrick Stagg and Claudia Kline of Burlington; Timothy Sullivan and Heather Lancaster of Burlington; Zyshawn Swanagan and Angelia Mindy of Racine; Cory Tilton and Melissa Sobbe of Racine; Felix Vazquez and Melissa Jordan of Racine; Joshua Wigutow and Sarah Wilson of McHenry, Ill.; Christopher Zielinski and Cassandra Saliscente Nejedly of Oak Creek.
Marriage licenses
Related to this story
Most Popular
The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.
'I'll stab all y'all' | Lathrop Avenue barbershop owner faces attempted homicide charge for stabbing during fight
The co-owner of Tha Illest Barbershop has been charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed another man five times with scissors during a fight Thursday.
A Texas man has been accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and then threatening to kill his mom at a restaurant near Interstate 94.
A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI and was allegedly found with a baggie of cocaine in his shoe when he was taken to the Racine County Jail.
Police in the Waukesha County community of Muskego say a 17-year-old girl suffered a fatal head injury Sunday evening in a utility vehicle accident that occurred near the Racine County line.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed at least twice Thursday afternoon during a dispute on Lathrop Avenue.
Racine tattoo artist has a second chance at life after random shooting left him with 22 bullet holes
It's been a long road to recovery for Darryl Clark, a Racine tattoo artist who was the victim of an apparently random shooting that left him with 22 bullet holes. His message for his hometown: "I appreciate the love."
“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” said St. Catherine’s High School Principal Mike Arendt. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”
The Racine Police Department issued a wanted persons notice on Thursday for local resident Montavius Drane on the preliminary charge of first-degree attempted homicide.
Yeah, Quentin Smith may have been selling marijuana when he was killed. And "he might've been friends" with kids in gangs. But neither of those things should be a death sentence says his older sister.