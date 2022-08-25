 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRAIGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Benjamin Andersen and Denielle Lewis of Caledonia; Johnathan Baldwin and Brittany Ebben of Mount Pleasant; Ryan Block and Rebecca Lopez of Racine; Shawn Blum and Elizabeth Campbell of Chicago; Kevin Bobholz and Ashley Daniel of Racine; Phillip Broege Jr. and Donna Krysiak of Milwaukee; Willie Brown and Kendall Sinclair of Sturtevant; Edward Brust and Melissa Dreger of Rochester; Kenny Butler of Racine and Sarah Babiak of Mount Pleasant; Alexius Campbell and Danielle Reeves of Kenosha; Kevin Clancy and Emily Mooneyham of Marengo, Ill.; Shane Conely and Hayley Jacobs of Huntley, Ill.; Mathew D'Acquisto and Peggy Kaprelian of Burlington; Tyler Dament and Isabelle Miller of Racine; Michael D'Amico and Kayla Schertz of Waterford; Ryan Deichmueller and Tiffany Kapalczynski of Lockhart, Texas; Christopher Easton and Erin Tradewell of Caledonia; Michael Ebersole Jr. and Lauren Martell of Caledonia; Justin Ehrhart and Jessica Noble of Burlington; Jayden Essman and Hailey Zwiebel of Lake Geneva; Rodney Farris Sr. and Vickie Green of Racine; Benjamin Faught and Jordyn Nevers of Northbrook, Ill.; Aaron Graceffa and Cassy Dedeyne of Union Grove; David Grim of Cross Plains and Loretta Baxter of Mount Pleasant; Ruben Guajardo and Amy Brown of Waterford; Jesus Gutierrez-Pastrana and Alejandra Garnica-Flores of Racine; Jonathan Hage and Sara Esson of Racine; Eric Haller and Hannah Zaininger of Boston, Mass.; Larry Harleston of Caledonia and Jessica Heffel of Mount Pleasant; Michael Hart and Kayla Gauthier of Racine; Timothy Havlovic and Viviana Benitez of Carpentersville, Ill.; Nicholas Henrichs of Rochester and Catherine Zimmermann of Burlington; Matthew Jarstad and Leah Doperalski of Mount Pleasant; Timothy Jones and Melissa Wight of Oak Creek; Shawn Kelley of Racine and Cassie Christopher-Hill of Mount Pleasant; Dustin Keske of Greenfield and Morgan Scholfield of Waterford; Thomas King and Ryan Wonderlic of Villa Park, Ill.; Thomas Kolkau and Kelsey Mills of Union Grove; Jacob Letsch and Felicity Duncan of Mount Pleasant; Jake Llyod and Jessica Roberts of Racine; Austin Luepkes and Anna Newman of Byron; Daniel Maringer and Julie Miller of Waterford; Matthew Markham and Katie Murphy of Mount Pleasant; Jaime Martinez and Ashley Kocka of Racine; Matthew Martitz and Brooke Gage of Aurora; Benjamin McMahon of Racine and Cynthia Biddle of South Milwaukee; Robert Messer and Elinore Sedivy of Kenosha; Todd Nagy and Lesli Beutel of Sturtevant; Colton Niemyjski of Franksville and Alivia Cychosz of Caledonia; Erik Osse and Tracey Bousquet of Burlington; Ryan Pierce and Emily Kace of Schaumburg, Ill.; Shawn Poquette of Racine and Cassie Barnes of Milwaukee; Terrance Quezaire and Heather Williams of Racine; Duncan Radandt and Courtney Gypp of Albion, Ill.; Peter Ramon and Amber Hill of Racine; Andre Rice and Melba Fralin of Wind Point; Thomas Riley of Sheboygan and Yolanda Schnor of Mount Pleasant; Ronald Rimmele and Janet Phan-Rimmele of Racine; Thomas Rohr and Susan Goldsworthy of Racine; Alberto Saldivar and Patricia Ingersoll of Mount Pleasant; Aaron Schley and Ashley Nazario of Waterford; Kenneth Schmidt and Andrea Nelson of Caledonia; Michael Seeger and Jennifer Wehmas of Burlington; Patrick Stagg and Claudia Kline of Burlington; Timothy Sullivan and Heather Lancaster of Burlington; Zyshawn Swanagan and Angelia Mindy of Racine; Cory Tilton and Melissa Sobbe of Racine; Felix Vazquez and Melissa Jordan of Racine; Joshua Wigutow and Sarah Wilson of McHenry, Ill.; Christopher Zielinski and Cassandra Saliscente Nejedly of Oak Creek. 

