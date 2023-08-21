Bill Anderson and Jennifer Maerzke of Racine; Dylan Berry and Kathrin Kroll of Mount Pleasant; Aaron Bose of Sturtevant and Madalyn Druktenis of Mount Pleasant; Christopher Campbell and Petra Tomekova of Wauconda; Joel Carey and Amy Frank of Mount Pleasant; Gabriel Cotton and Kristina Keller of Arlington Heights; James Darracott and Kathryn Schoen of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Ditscheit of Union Grove and Taryn Kunstman of Franksville; Timothy Elledge and Ashley Dreckmann of La Crescent; Richard Fredrickson and Amanda Eickhorst of Racine; Luke Jones of Waterford and Megan McCabe of Itasca; Dean Langenfeld of Franksville and Guinevere Plotkin of Shorewood; Ian Liljestrand and Brittany Hill of Piedmont; Steven Madsen and Meri Bock of Racine; Andrew Manke and Isabel Sobbe of Racine; Philip Nelson and Katelin Fries of Waterford; Lucas Niemyjski of Mount Pleasant and Madelyn Jamel of South Milwaukee; Tyler Parsons and Alexis Kittle of Racine; Scott Plachinski and Jamie Reiser of Mount Pleasant; Thomas Ruge and Amanda Steffen of Burlington; Gabriel Salilnas Jr. and Emily Burrows of Mount Pleasant; William Schultz Jr. and Heather Culbert of Burlington; Gregory Sullivan and Hilary Huizenga of Longmont; Sergio Tapia Avila of Woodstock and Veronica Martinez of Harvard; Mitchell Weis and Kellsie Stewart of Liberty Lake; and Zbigniew Wsul and Agnieska Wsul of Dover.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
