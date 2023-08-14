Thomas Berndt and Jacquelyn Richmond of Rochester; Jose Colon Ortiz and Keyshla Lopez Pabon of Racine; Michael Crane and Dokota Steinhable of Racine; Joseph Gussarson and Diane Yaris of Salem; Cristian Guitierrez Aguilar of Kenosha and Jennifer De Luna Ortiz of Racine; Thomas Hughbanks Jr. of Milwaukee and Deborah Lasco of Kenosha; Jay Janowski and Amy Wallner of Caledonia; Charles La Fave of Franksville and Molly Benz of La Grange; James Leighton and Stephanie Kendl of Racine; Nathan Lowe of Dover and Kylee Batten of Waterford; Matthew Maier and Shannon Stricker of Racine; Ethan Miller and Nicole Disch of Burlington; Sean Murray and Julija Vinckeviciute of Mountain View; Michael Puder and Sierra Werderitch of Sturtevant; Augustine Rodriguez and Athena Martin of Racine; Robert Samuel and Kelly Smith of Spring Grove; Kellen Schneidewend and Meg Grady of Chicago; and Anthony Theigs and Angela Jeffries of Dover.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
