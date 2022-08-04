 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses

Erik Schultz and Amanda Teschler; Heather Milburn-German and Kimmi-Angel Silverthorn-Morgan; Jennifer Risch and Cheserae Crisci; Jordan Vail and Rachael Rozell; Nicholas Zingale and Kirbie Hern; Brandon Seiler and Elizabeth Arnswald; Brent Axelson and Jennifer Rasmusson; Charles Redding and Lynne Dallmann; James Ernst and Tanya Smith; Ryan Bolanowski and Alexis Shong; Joseph Kottke and Kelsey Vaughn; Ryan Bohlman and Alana Uphill; Kurtis Mangold and Elizabeth Trasser; David Lopez-Cepero Jr. and Amanda Prindl; Patrick O'Neil and Maham Nadeem; Charles Skord and Emily Cacciotti; Robert Rivera and Eva Paltan; Timothy Crowe and Kaylen Hollis. 

