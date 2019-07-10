{{featured_button_text}}

James Foster Jr. and Claudia De Luna of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Alexander Hering and Jessica Millard of Racine; Edward Lubejko and Lisa Lowe of Waterford; Parker Barr of Mount Pleasant and Jessica Lampark of Racine; Spencer Bloodworth of Union Grove and Kayla Abts of Kenosha; Orlando Deleon and Theresa Foster of Racine; Brody Fitzpatrick and Lauren Pesick of Burlington; Ryan Harkness and Lisa De Bus of Norway; Derek Healey and Lani Grogan of Burlington; Andrew Holden and Samantha Szyska of Chicago; Samuel Iverson of Waterford and Katherine O'Rourke of Milwaukee; Arturo Juarez Delgado and Maria Becerra Camarena of Mount Pleasant; Joshua Koldeway and Kelsey Allee of Burlington; Phillip Losacco and Kayla Gandia of Chicago; Tyler McCabe and Tannon Kirkeby of Caledonia; Robert McCoy and Annetta Escobar of Mount Pleasant; Eric Mealy of Waterford and Rachel Thomsen of Burlington; Aaron Mosley and Karen Sorensen of Burlington; Christian Pacheco Barragan of Racine and Lourdes Escobedo of Mount Pleasant; Andrew Rewerts of Mount Pleasant and Catherine Malone of Naperville, Ill.; Louis Shields Jr. of Racine and Alicia Rushing of Union Grove; Christopher Thompson and Jamie Gronholm of Union Grove; Zachary Vasey and Sommerlee Boedecker of Racine; Daniel Wilburth and Chantelle Archambeau of Burlington. 

