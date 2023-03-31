Gabriel Comer and Alexis McCullough of Racine; Dylan Cordero and Heather Marohnic of Union Grove; Lisa Daujotas and Dawn Szajna of Burlington; Kyle Davis and Rheanna Rundle of Racine; Matthew Durston and Loryn Potter of Racine; Lone Fesko and Ellen Peterson of Union Grove; Nicholas Henning and Hannah Thompson of Franklin; Sergio Hernandez-Gonzalez and Heath Odom of Racine; Scott Kirk and Heather McBride of Franksville; Joshua Lacy and Marissa Suarez of Racine; Ricky Lucas and Brittany Rock of Racine; Ryan Lukaszewski and Courtnee Buehmann of Racine; Roberto Rangel-Carmona and Laura Hueso De Villegas of Racine; Oleg Shevchuk and Alena Valchanskaya of Racine; Jorge Soto-Torres and Cristina Lalama-Ramos of Racine; James Torres and Janet Stroud of Mount Pleasant.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
