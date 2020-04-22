Marriage Licenses

Nikolas Contreras and Morgan Delong of Racine; Zachary Enriquez and Margaret Marx of Chicago; Alexander Jensen of Racine and Shani Jallah of Chicago; Arthur Juszkiewicz and Simonetta Komduur of Burlington; Joseph Krembs of Mount Pleasant and Joan Windis of Racine; Peter Monefeldt and Melinda Kusters of Racine; Joshua Pulda of Mount Pleasant and McKenna Rakestraw of Wauwatosa; Thomas Van Aacken of Sussex and Tammy Rivers of Burlington.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.