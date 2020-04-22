Marriage Licenses
0 comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nikolas Contreras and Morgan Delong of Racine; Zachary Enriquez and Margaret Marx of Chicago; Alexander Jensen of Racine and Shani Jallah of Chicago; Arthur Juszkiewicz and Simonetta Komduur of Burlington; Joseph Krembs of Mount Pleasant and Joan Windis of Racine; Peter Monefeldt and Melinda Kusters of Racine; Joshua Pulda of Mount Pleasant and McKenna Rakestraw of Wauwatosa; Thomas Van Aacken of Sussex and Tammy Rivers of Burlington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19
Local News

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News