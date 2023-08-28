Devon Badger and Kelsey Viel of Burlington; Alexander Benning and Desiree Gantt of Racine; Orlando Blas Jaimes and Yoahneth Garcia Susanaga of Mount Pleasant; Brian Bradshaw and Sarah Curran of Racine; Zachary Bryhtan and Cortney Becker of Mount Pleasant; Stephen Daniel of Burlington and Rona Cabanog of Philippines; Luis Davila and Jada Santiago of West Milwaukee; Cody Devoy and Allison Menako of Burlington; William Ebbers of Lyons and Hannah Hurst of Burlington; Markus Edwards and Rebeccah Strickland of West Saint Paul; Wayne Fergus and Karen Riekena of Mount Pleasant; Anthony Fisher and April Hetland of Franksville; Edward Gilllmore of Union Grove and Barbara Oberhart of Waterford; Dagoberto Guada Escobar and Helen Chacon Torres or Racine; Richard Held and Stephanie Obrien of Racine; Barret Hensiak and Crystal Garcia of Burlington; Nakisha Hiler and Shaboris Mays of Racine; Edward Jung and Madelynn Bouche of Caledonia; Kenry Kerkhoven of Homewood and Sloane Melone of Palos Hills; Eric Kreiter and Joni Vanberkum of Norway; Nicholas Lobraco and Samantha Shepherd of Chicago; Edward Martin Jr. and Amanda Brandmeier of Racine; Loren Odom and Haley Graner of Burlington; Samuel Patterson of Racine and Noelle Nicoara of Lacross; Steven Pfund of Sturtevant and Melissa Hoffman of Racine; Kodi Rosploch and Brittany Deschaine of Racine; Tammer Sherid and Alyssa Turner of Oak Creek; Gabriel Solivan and Britt Holmgren of Racine; Michael Sweeti of Racine and Jenna Celeste of Sturtevant; Zachariah Varney of Dover and Jennifer Lynch of New Berlin; Justin Vineyard and Michelle Manning of Ringwood; Johnny Zelechowski and Alexis Santiago of Waterford; Thaddeus Zelek and Angela Galvan of Beach Park; and Jacob Zygmunt and Amyu Dahlquist of Racine.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage Licenses
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chartroom guests can expect elements that hearken back to the original Chartroom — including the restaurant’s coastal theme — but with a twist.
“For me, it was really about what’s best for my mental health,” Hanesakda said. “I felt like I was kind of forced to the restaurant game versu…
The 14-year-old victim in a Sunday hit-and-run crash in Mount Pleasant died from his injuries Monday, according to police.
Police allegedly found three pounds of fentanyl laced marijuana.
Mount Pleasant Police are asking for help identifying the driver in a hit and run crash that left a 14-year-old injured Sunday night.