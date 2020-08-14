Marriage Licenses

Gregory Adams Jr. and Kristal Vance of McHenry, Ill.; Alec Anson and Ashley Eminovic of Caledonia; Jacob Bathke and Miranda Labadie of Burlington; Christopher Beauchamp and Kaitlin Biersach of Waterford; Greggory Brinkman and Korteney Hribar of Sturtevant; Alan Calzada Aguero and Yesenia Arjon Marquez of Racine; Gregory Carroll and Anitra Eastman of Racine; Patrick Durban Jr. and Skye Vargas of Racine; Timothy Dustman and Danae Haarsma of Racine; Cody Elsbury and Abbey Krismer of Burlington; Jonathan Flancher of Wind Point and Elysia Skaanning of West Allis; Eduardo Garcia and Amy Lanctot of Racine; Gregory Gazdecki and Nicole Hughes of Racine; Carl Hodge and Debra Roland of Mount Pleasant; Brian Hort and Tabitha Craft of Racine; Harrison Huber and Kristen Jones of Sturtevant; Nicholas Katt and Cassidy Hoffman of Racine; Adam Keszler of Racine and Angela Stevenson of Kewaskum; Roger Kilgore and Nicole Hughes of Caledonia; Tyler Kruszka and Kimberly Kay of Norway; Wayne Leamon and Judith Winsall of Racine; David Michaels and Laura Nirode of Waterford; Carly Nelson and Jackie Ortelli of Caledonia; Eric Paneitz and Wendy Perkins of Waterford; Wesley Petty and Keelie MacDonald of Saint Augustine, Ill.; Dean Polaske Jr. and Sarah Vassh of Caledonia; Jermaine Pumphrey and Nicole Higgins of Racine; Nicholas Ramsey and Nicole Sweet of Racine; Adam Schneider and Lori Weiss of Caledonia; Shawn Shields and Kayla White of Union Grove; Simione Talanoa of England and Alexandria Cobb of Racine; Luis Tesillos Torres and Mariciela Krencisz of Racine; Derek Treiber and Nichelle Tucker of Racine; Eric Wolf and Charlotte Dickson of Caledonia.