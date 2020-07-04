Marriage Licenses
Kurt Clemens and Ashley Baer of Dover; Luke Comstock and Rebecca Counts of Racine; Joseph Kessler and Angela Bockrath of Mount Pleasant; Kyle Lynn and Corrine Scasny of Caledonia; James McDannel and Kathryn Wynhoff of Caledonia; TC Montgomery of Racine and Willie Doss of Milwaukee; Nathan Panka and Kathleen Margis of Racine; Joseph Pavlovich of Neenah and Emily Schaal of Dover; Anthony Pietsch and Elisha Cochran of Caledonia; Martin Ruiz Hernandez and Diana Tran of Racine; Douglas Schlichting of Rochester and Christine Harenda of Waterford; Nicklas Schwalbach and Kelly Chmielewski of Waterford; Kevin Tibor and Samantha Weber of Sturtevant; Joshua Turner and Katherine De Grand of Racine; Gavin White and Kendra Johnson of Racine; Carter Wood of Royal Oak, Mich. and Jacqueline Shannon of Mundelein, Ill.

