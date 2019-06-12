{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Antinucci and Kelli Blascoe of Racine; Armando Barrios of Burlington and Wendy Rongstad of Waukesha; David Biehl and Elveda Morrill of Caledonia; Jeremy Burgmeier and Samantha Foster of Racine; Devin Coates of Caledonia and Kallie Kastenson of Union Grove; Clinton Cushman and Ann Trevino of Mount Pleasant; Edward De Meulenaere of Mount Pleasant and Mary Dawson of Wind Point; Jonathan Dyer of Caledonia and Emilie Nelson of Racine; Romello Escobar and Trinidad Palacios of Racine; Matthew Ferron and Ashley Douglas of Caledonia; Walter Fortier and Vicki Fey of Sturtevant; Kenneth Gibson and Sandra Salas of Racine; David Hanel of Janesville and Joannah Joike of Burlington; Erik Hintz and Rebekah Kind of Burlington; Egidio Infusino Jr. of Caledonia and Kathy Jurgens of Chicago; Alex Johnson of Waterford and Cassidy Brown of Burlington; Trevor Lindner of La Crosse and Summer Zuberbuehler of Yorkville; Harold Lois and Kathryn Smith of Union Grove; Eugene Manning and Aleeshia Williams of Racine; Jeffery Musilek and Hope Shopofski of Mount Pleasant; Michael O’Reilly and Nancy Belau of Burlington; James Patnode and Andrea Fellion of Union Grove; John Praeger Jr. and Elizabeth Thode of Caledonia; Wayne Rhodes and Linda Gary of Racine; Cody Saal and Ashlyn Hanson of Racine; David Salas and Cheyenne Smith of Racine; Jacob Stinson and April Turner of Racine; Charles Stohl and Fe Marie Tito of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Swift Jr. and Tedra Clark of Racine; Ryan Thomas and Ashley Daoust of Caledonia; Kyle Victor and Cassandra Moran of Chicago.

