 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses: Sept. 5, 2020
0 comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Sept. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Francisco Alvarado Ruiz and Bridget Vega Ramirez of Racine; Troy Behling and Kimber Stiles of Racine; Jason Bernhardt and Haley Erickson of Mount Pleasant; Michael Bishop Jr. and Joyce Rios of Caledonia; Maxx Capece and Nicole Barron of Caledonia; Connor Clapper of Union Grove and Brittany Moore of Franklin; Kyle Detert and Rachel Catoe of Caledonia; Guy Keeku and Alison Zimmerman of Burlington; Rudolph Knight of Tukwila, Wash., and Linda Ecklund of Racine; Michael Kopecky of Racine and McKenzie Maier of Yorkville; Paul Kukulka and Amber Dalgaard of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; Jarrell Leggett and Shacloya Rosser of Racine; Adam Logic and Angelica Kern of Caledonia; Jesus Marti and Samantha Marshman of Mount Pleasant; Bradley Miller of Wind Point and Marissa Jones of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Nicholas Parker and Alexandra Delabio of Mount Pleasant; Anthony Pelzek and Tammy Hahn of Racine; Vincent Peterson and Victoria Kreiter of Franksville; Lori Schingeck of Raymond and Jennifer Sandahl of Beach Park, Ill.; Dalton Smith and Kaylie Graham of Caledonia; Ethan Strouse and Amanda Dobkowski of Wheaton; Leeland Teddy and Morgan Schwertfeger of Racine; Alexander West and Melina Behl of Waterford. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

+4
Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed
Local News

Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

WATCH HERE: Not long before a young man who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests was accused of killing two people and injuring a third, video shows law enforcement giving the man water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.” Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News