Jamond Applegate and Leah Jones of Racine; Jeremiah Bose and Kaitlyn Alexander of Mount Pleasant; Jarol Castro Varela and Veronica Agustin of Racine; Marcus Cobb and Aprill Wright of Racine; Christopher Daleen and Mackenzie Wilson of Naperville; Mason Dexter and Erin Hintermeyer of Burlington; Marcus Gaethke and Mackenzie Dyer of Racine; Codie Hannemann and Miranda Anderson of Racine; David Hollis and Genevieve Crull of Racine; Dakota Jackson and Gabriela Leon of Racine; Brian Joers and Jessica Baillargeon of Union Grove; Derek Keller and Amanda Lieungh of Mount Pleasant; Jeremy Klappauf and Dana Dobrowolski of Racine; Alexander Koch and Rebekah Hischke of Racine; Alexander Maszka and Sonya Ramirez of Racine; Paul McGhee and Samantha Stead of Racine; Brian McManus of Waterford and Michele Bock of Greenfield; Jimmey Menken and Deborah Fell of Burlington; Wa Moua of North Saint Paul and Chee Yang of Raymond; Misael Perez and Stephanie Cordero of Caledonia; Damon Potrykus and Cheryl Conner of Caledonia; Jack Ragsdill of Rockwall and Briana Sauder of Franksville; Pete Sanchez of West Allis and Alisa Ertel of Caledonia; Bryan Schmidt and Alicia Krell of Racine; Jered Seymour of Caledonia and Paige DeWitt of Racine; Joseph Simono and Danielle Plambeck of Caledonia; Mathew Simons and Carolina Vivero Barrueta of Dover; Matthew Stephenson and Melissa Phillips of Caledonia; Benjamin Trudeau and Abbee Hupp of Burlington; Tyler Wallace and Najwa Robles of Caledonia; Mark Wilke and Elizabeth Zurawski of Waterford.
Marriage licenses: Sept. 3, 2021
