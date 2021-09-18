 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses: Sept. 18, 2021
0 Comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: Sept. 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Becker and Cailin Klawonn of Mount Pleasant; Mitchell Brault and Jillian Nowik of Racine; Nicholas Buchmann of Waterford and Rachel Soderberg of Beloit; Joseph Callewaert and Tania Mischka of Racine; Noah Chavez and Alyssa Mares of Racine; Ieshia Clay and Ramona Mc Kinley of Racine; Alberto Gonzalez and Jeannette Ingles of Racine; Timothy Halverson and Angela Clevette of Waterford; Robert Hribar and Kayla Dykstra of Burlington; Andrew Jordan and Melissa Heine of Saint Charles; Thomas Kortendick of Caledonia and Olivia Cousins of Mount Pleasant; Matthew Krese and Kendall Urban of Lombard; Derek Laux and Amanda Gile of Waterford; Werner Leitheiser and Donna Jarstad of Racine; Darvis Lockridge and Alexis Flores of Racine; Gregory Mullan and Susan Ziegler of Waterford; Christopher Oszkandy and Tiffany Truckenbrod of Johnsburg; Adriel Rich of Racine and Alex Schroeder of Hales Corners; Zachary Schuenemann and Morgan Sutich of Burlington; Kirk Thommesen and Shelby Beschta of Mount Pleasant; Gerald Turley and Chrsitina Lehmann of Racine; Raymond White and Stephanie Krueger of Franksville.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison Police Officer Caught on Camera

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News