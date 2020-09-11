 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses: Sept. 12, 2020
0 comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Sept. 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Asadullah and Tabathia Volk of Racine; Jason Bichler of Whitestown, Ind., and Meghan Kasulke of Caledonia; Troy Carson and Hannah Bink of Caledonia; Graham Couche of Burlington Virginia Lomonaco of Somers; Joel Cruz Lopez and Jennifer Cruz Reyes of Racine; William Davis and Hanna Sokol of Arlington, Ill.; Cory Diaz and Megan Woit of Wauconda; Justin East and Ashley Madsen of Union Grove; Bryan Erickson and Michelle Counsell of Racine; Quintin Gunn and Mackenna Heitkamp of Racine; Devin Heckel and Erica Isaacson of Racine; Mark Jasperson and Allison O'Connell of Norway; Joshua Lewis and Malorie Wilson of Dover; Tyler Lunde and Roseanne Ladd of Racine; Gregory Luther of Richmond and Brittany Miller of Round Lake, Ill.; Matthew Machajewski and Heather Burmester of Caledonia; Raymond Najdowski and Laura Wyrick of Burlington; Austin Reagles and Marie Smith of Mount Pleasant; Rudy Saenz and Alicia Ramirez of Racine; Ranzy Simmons Jr. and Brittany Talley of Racine; Jon Westbrook Jr. and Melanie Guidotti of Chicago; Shawn Zibolsky and April Monte of Waterford; Kyle Zinser and Brooke Repta of Waterford. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News