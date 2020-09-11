Marriage Licenses: Sept. 12, 2020

Asadullah and Tabathia Volk of Racine; Jason Bichler of Whitestown, Ind., and Meghan Kasulke of Caledonia; Troy Carson and Hannah Bink of Caledonia; Graham Couche of Burlington Virginia Lomonaco of Somers; Joel Cruz Lopez and Jennifer Cruz Reyes of Racine; William Davis and Hanna Sokol of Arlington, Ill.; Cory Diaz and Megan Woit of Wauconda; Justin East and Ashley Madsen of Union Grove; Bryan Erickson and Michelle Counsell of Racine; Quintin Gunn and Mackenna Heitkamp of Racine; Devin Heckel and Erica Isaacson of Racine; Mark Jasperson and Allison O'Connell of Norway; Joshua Lewis and Malorie Wilson of Dover; Tyler Lunde and Roseanne Ladd of Racine; Gregory Luther of Richmond and Brittany Miller of Round Lake, Ill.; Matthew Machajewski and Heather Burmester of Caledonia; Raymond Najdowski and Laura Wyrick of Burlington; Austin Reagles and Marie Smith of Mount Pleasant; Rudy Saenz and Alicia Ramirez of Racine; Ranzy Simmons Jr. and Brittany Talley of Racine; Jon Westbrook Jr. and Melanie Guidotti of Chicago; Shawn Zibolsky and April Monte of Waterford; Kyle Zinser and Brooke Repta of Waterford.