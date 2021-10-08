Kyle Benik and Jennifer Fahl of Racine; Matthew Blank and Kathryn Singer of Racine; Dylan Brouwers and Bryn Nielsen of Union Grove; Michael Drea and Jordan Weidner of Union Grove; Nicholas Drea and Amber Bayer of Caledonia; Neil Dunn Jr. and Emily Leake of Chicago; Robert Esslinger and Jessica Curler of Waterford; Luke Flintrop of Oak Creek and Ashley Kastenson of Raymond; Matthew Flood and Ashlee Waarvik of Waterford; Brian Fry Jr. and Ryelle Hagemann of Racine; Vincent Galis of Caledonia and Alyssa Valenza of Kenosha; Dashon Harvey and Deejae Kober of Racine; Carl Haude Jr. of Union Grove and Silvia Palacios of Mexico; Brandon Johnson and Jasmine Hughes of Burlington; Todd Knutson and Vicky Rocha of Racine; Joseph Krueger and Daisy Guzman of Rochester; Travis Mack and Julia Ellis of Racine; Andrew Manalastas of Alexandria and Megan Aldrich of Washington; Darrick McCarthy and Natasha Robinson of Dover; Brandon Mueller and Elizabeth May of Caledonia; James Payne of Racine and Gisela Castaneda Guzman of Mexico; William Richardson IV and Bailey Sullivan of Chicago; David Runge and Illana Brooks of Caledonia; Erick Saley and Teresa Larsen of Sturtevant; Kenneth Schuett and Karen Meyer of Burlington; Tanner Seidenspinner and Olivia Villalobos of Racine; Ismael Trevino of Union Grove and Morgan Gregory of Sturtevant; Nickolas Weber and Kelly Mueller of Mount Pleasant.
Marriage Licenses: Oct. 8, 2021
