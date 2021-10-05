Conrad Bersch of Spring Prairie and Samantha Lahti of Burlington; Brett Brixius and Alicia Wilson of Dover; Dylan Chartier and Chelsea Baas of Rochester; Robert Crawford and Silvia Herrera of Chicago; Mitchell Dresen and Stacy Klos of Racine; Jose Garibay Jr. and Brittnye Lang of Caledonia; Zachary Hahn and Erika Watral of Burlington; Zachary Hegemann of Dover and Breanna Ehlen of Burlington; Deton Julius and Allie Caya of Racine; Brian Kaprelian and Jenna Gapanowicz of Caledonia; Daniel Kozina and Kimberly Rebac of Racine; Joshua Kurth and Erika Krause of Waterford; Michael Lobaito and Chrisstine Reich of Waterford; Ian Malinowski of Franklin and Magdalene Danzer of Racine; Mario Malvasio and Nicole Nelson of Racine; Ethan McLeroy of Waukegan, Ill., and Jessica Roversi of Grayslake, Ill.; Kyle Mickelson and Rosalva Vega of Racine; Derrek Miller and Brianna Sutherland of Burlington; Dylan Miller and Morgan Griffin of Mount Pleasant; Jason Norton and Jennifer Ahles of Racine; William Reeves and Tia Sorensen of Caledonia; Joshua Ryan and Karilyn Kuroski of Racine; William Schank and Cheri Henke of Waterford; Cody Schrubbe and Kylie Rivers of Caledonia; Matthew Stefanski and Ryannon Snow of Norway; Ryan Stofferahn and Shauna Jensen of Burlington; Colon Torres and Doris Santiago of Salinas, Puerto Rico; Walter Wegrzyn Jr. and Brianna Cox of Union Grove; Matthew Weis and Jackalynn Howell of Caledonia; Nathan Wood of Greenfield and Paige Weslaski of Mount Pleasant.
Marriage licenses: Oct. 5, 2021
