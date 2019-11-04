{{featured_button_text}}

Steven Adams and Kelsey Pierotti of McHenry, Ill.; James Bauer and Lynette Smoody of Racine; Donald Castine Jr. and Tori Jochims of Waterford; Hilman Coppernall Jr. and Laurie Coppernall of Norway; Goran Cosovic of Chicago and Snezana Velickovic of Waterford; Sean Doyle and Erin Potterton of North Aurora, Ill.; Matthew Eigenauer and Crystal Parker of Union Grove; Nicholas Fick and Anastasia Boyle of Sturtevant; Artemio Galindo of Waukegan, Ill., and Alicia Perez of Racine; Zaim Hito and Sandra Bolz of Waterford; Thomas Holen and Kelleen Ilk of Waterford; Kevin Kastner and Laura Brantman-Johnson of Racine; Peter Kennow of Union Grove and Jamie Edwards of Burlington; Blake Kiefner and Kieran Eddy of Antioch, Ill.; Jacob Martin and Rachel Oldenburg of Burlington; Jakob Miller of Silver Lake and Areli Morales of Racine; Daniel Mitchell and Genie Webb of Racine; Kevin Mittelstaedt and Ryan Smith of Rochester; Matthew Nier and Julia Mlakar of Olmsted, Ill.; Zachary Olsen and Helen Hafner of Burlington; Nayan Patel and Astha Patel of Mount Pleasant; Daniel Povkovich and Cory Ambrose of Caledonia; Dennis Roushia and Kristen Vaughn of Mount Pleasant; Dylan Runge of Mount Pleasant and Jessica Cross of Caledonia; Darrick Sims Jr. and Gloria Davis of Racine; Thomas Stark of Waterford and Amanda Lalicata of Muskego; Taylor Stevenson and Ruth White of Racine; Steven Terfehr and Halie Werner Osterloh of Caledonia; Scott Urbaniak of Caledonia and Heidi Manka of Racine; Max Wosilait and Neka Reutter of Caledonia; Nicholas Zillman and Ashley Rasico of Waterford.

