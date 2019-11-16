Marriage Licenses: Nov. 16, 2019
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Nov. 16, 2019

Lavorn Branden of Burlington and Onelia Vivero of Mexico; Juan Contreras and Taylor Staples of Racine; Ryan Jordan of Racine and Ashley Thomas of Chesterfield, Ill.; Joseph Lackey III and Serena Vetter of Racine; Cody Peaslee and Cortney Benson of Palatine, Ill.; Nicholas Thimesch and Cassi McCarthy of Omaha, Neb.; Collin Thorne of Burlington and Stephanie Good of Sturtevant; Solomon Wikert and Amber Oplawski of Rochester; Darko Zelenovic and Danielle Schildhouse of Mount Pleasant.

