Marriage Licenses: Nov. 8, 2019
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Nov. 8, 2019

Nicholas Andersen of Milton and Lydia D’Abbraccio of Racine; Rhys Batterman and Rebecca Schicantek of Dover; Tyler Bosch of Sturtevant and Abrianna Gutierrez of Caledonia; David Gautsch and Allen Mierisch of Racine; Joshua Goelz and Kimberly Koch of Caledonia; Steven Higgins and Molly Riccitelli of Deerfield, Ill.; Matthew Krekling and Courtney James of Racine; William Laroque and Heather Hood of Waterford; Brian Lehman and Thera Harmann of Waterford; Randall Lenz and Angela Mangiaracina of Waterford; William Rivers and Lisa Betker of Mount Pleasant; Lucas Sondergaard of Racine and Anastasia Collins of Mount Pleasant; Cody Toler of Racine and Kristen Daley of Reedsburg.

