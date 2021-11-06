Christopher Berger and Tonya Davis of Racine; Jon Gegare and Amanda Brushwood of Racine; Dakota Harlib and Laural Mosher of Caledonia; Sonny Havn and Susan Brewer of Mount Pleasant; Mark Janaky and Dawn Hendrickson of Racine; Eric Jenich of Milwaukee and Veronica Mireles of Waterford; David Kirkeby and Karen Falcon of Racine; Travis Mickle and Kristin Beasley of Union Grove; Mark Passehl and Gig Chingo of Caledonia; Jimit Patel of Mount Pleasant and Grishma Patel of Greenville; R Bentley Patterson and Sherry White of Caledonia; Alyssa Peterson and Tiffany Lyons of Racine; Matthew Read and Jessica Hrncar of Burlington; Joshua Sellers and Eleeah Mitchell of Mount Pleasant; Alan Titone and Rachel O’Brien of Mount Pleasant; Anthony Trevino and Josephine Garcia of Racine; Nicholas Wiegert and Kayleen Stritesky of Mount Pleasant; Kevin Wilber of Burlington and Heather Willett of Waterford; Journey Wilson and Elizabeth Noonan of Racine; Samuel Wolfe and Savannah Dattolo of Sturtevant.
Marriage Licenses: Nov. 6, 2021
