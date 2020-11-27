 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses: Nov. 27, 2020
0 comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Nov. 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dantrell Barnes and Mariah Dawkins-Scales of Racine; Steven Blundon and Darlene Freichels of Caledonia; Nicholas Claffey and Megan Walentowski of Lansing, Mich.; William Janoushek and Allison Crozier of Racine; Shane Dandurand and Stephanie Fernandez of Racine; Malik London and Dartasia Pearson of Racine; Kevin Smiley of Antioch, Ill., and Kayla Pankiewicz of Lake Villa, Ill.; Brian Smith and Elaine Smith of Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Local Health Workers and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News