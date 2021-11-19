 Skip to main content
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: Nov. 19, 2021

Jovanni Andrade of Kenosha and Ruth Duran Rodriguez of Mount Pleasant; Tony Benka and Katie Stankowski of Naperville; Luke Bumstead and Gianna Polizzi of Villa Park; Davon Coleman and Precious Martin of Racine; Paul Crivello Jr. of Franksville and Angela Cicero of Mount Pleasant; Nicholas Dye and Christine Ingaldson of Mount Pleasant; Timothy Grabowski Sr. and Leanne Deboer of Union Grove; Jason Kozlik and Casey Sanders of Racine; Ricardo Ortiz and Lauren Booth of Racine; Steven Riegelman of Racine and Katherine Anderson of Lake Forest; Clifford Velasco of Racine and Melissa Kraemer of Salem; Kent Zierten and David Di Palma of Caledonia.

