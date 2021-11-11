 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: Nov. 11, 2021

  • 0

James Bonner and Audrey Young of Mount Pleasant; Joseph Cox of Racine and Ewa Zyjewski of South Milwaukee; Robert Eschmann of Racine and Sarah Gaynor of Franklin; Michael Forster and Sara Crain of McHenry; Kate Grabowski and Tranace Leonard of Caledonia; Thomas Hoeffert and Rocio Jaimes Cuevas of Caledonia; Christopher Mayfield Jr. and Chardonay Wingfield of Racine; Eric Reinert and Kathleen Warner of Waterford; Robert Stenzel and Jessica Wade of Burlington; Alex Sullivan and Kelsey Garcia of Burlington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News