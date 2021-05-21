Christian Becker and Danielle Hansen of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Eric Browy and Julie Schneider of Caledonia; James Carter and Janel Frazier of Racine; Leland Claussen and Ariellelyn Rogers of Racine; Jonathan Coolidge and Megan Ashbaugh of Caledonia; Michael Cortese and Kelly Coley of Racine; Elliott Daus and Alyssa Schmitt of Racine; Nicholas Diclementi of Deerfield and Maricarmen Herrera Paco of Mexico; Erik Faz and Sawyer Schmidt of Racine; Adam Gasior of Chicago and Brady Dearlove of Glenview; Benjamin Guida and Eva Rangel of Burlington; David Harrison Jr. and Teresa Hargrave of Chicago; Alfred Kinchen of Sturtevant and Dominique Martin of Caledonia; Lee Lahargoue and Donna La Bonte of Waterford; Grant Lamb and Mariah Orta of Racine; Bernabe Leon Alvarez and Gabriella Patino of Racine; Odis Lewis and Tye Burns of Racine; Mark Long and Kelly McChesney of Burlington; John Omelina and Jacqueline Ottaway of Union Grove; Damon Osborne and Samantha Galcia of Racine; Adam Powell and Taylor Lawlor of Waterford; Chad Redmer of Menomonee Falls and Danielle Slaasted of Union Grove; Elliot Toy and Lauren Borchardt of Orlando; Nathaniel Vanells and Alexandra Brown of Norway; Nathan Wegner and Stephanie West of Chicago; Marvin Wilson Jr. and Debbie Medina of Racine; Matthew Zera and Krystie Anderson of Dover.
Marriage Licenses: May 21, 2021
