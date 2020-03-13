Marriage Licenses: March 12, 2020
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: March 12, 2020

Derek Fye of Racine and Emily Walters of Yorkville; Myron Gray and Mavis Daily of Racine; Brett Hartgerink and Kim Ma of Racine; Jerome Howell and Sabrina Martinez of Caledonia; Luke Jacobson and Brianne Neils of Burlington; Kevin Kolb and Sydney Merritt of Longmont, Colo.; Carlos Leon and Alma Benitez of Burlington; Donald Olszewski and Amber Boulieu of Caledonia; Mark Thielen and Jennifer Lema of Mount Pleasant; Edward Tomczak Jr. and Meaghan Mooney of Waterford; Joshua Van Den Hout and Virginia Galonski of Caledonia.

