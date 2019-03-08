John Adams and Lori Kwiatkowski of Racine; Santos Berrelez of Mount Pleasant and Jennifer Dankert of Racine; Duane Drews and Erica Downing of Racine; Evan Erickson and Hannah Berget of Racine; Michael Herrington Jr. and Arial Browne of Racine; Kyle Maurer of Union Grove and Laura Schmitt of Mount Pleasant; Anthony Widmar and Miranda Kramer of Racine.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
