Marriage Licenses: March 20, 2020

Connor Benson and Madeline Brenzel of Union Grove; Efren Gomez Jr. and Brittiny Carlson of Burlington; Brian Grabowski and Andrea Steinmetz of Racine; Anand Pandya of Mount Prospect, Ill., and Amanda Olmstead of Mount Pleasant; Tim Petzke Jr. and Miya Lopez of Mount Pleasant; Khamphanh Phakousonh of Burlington and Jun Viengxay of Middleton; Jakob Szewczuk and Marissa Davies of Racine; Christopher Thomack and Lindsey Corbett of Sturtevant; Gary Vanderhill and Debra Reichart of Waterford; Trent Vukodinovich and Emilia Worden of Burlington.