Marriage Licenses: March 5, 2021

Ryan Balchitis and Kaylee Balchitis of Mount Pleasant; Ronald Christensen and Nancy Daams of Mount Pleasant; David Coyne and Sally Plemons of Caledonia; Michael Mariani and Danielle Bezanson of Burlington; Steven Morgan and Marcella Bates of Caledonia; Steven Christopher Ottaway and Jennifer Canaday of Caledonia; Jesus Palomares and Maria Maldonado of Racine; Eric Pearce and Sydney Ramos of Racine; Marcus Porcaro and Amanda Kis of Racine; Curt Smith and Dawn Benevides of Caledonia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.