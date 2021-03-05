 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses: March 5, 2021
0 comments
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage Licenses: March 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Balchitis and Kaylee Balchitis of Mount Pleasant; Ronald Christensen and Nancy Daams of Mount Pleasant; David Coyne and Sally Plemons of Caledonia; Michael Mariani and Danielle Bezanson of Burlington; Steven Morgan and Marcella Bates of Caledonia; Steven Christopher Ottaway and Jennifer Canaday of Caledonia; Jesus Palomares and Maria Maldonado of Racine; Eric Pearce and Sydney Ramos of Racine; Marcus Porcaro and Amanda Kis of Racine; Curt Smith and Dawn Benevides of Caledonia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News