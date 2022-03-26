 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: March 26, 2022

  • 0

Marlo Acosta of Mount Pleasant and Aura Gonzalez Gonzalez of Chicago; Jordan Kuk and Jessie Guentzel of Sturtevant; Eric Spranger and Andra Le’ger of Mount Pleasant; Ronald Ullrich and Carol May of Burlington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News