MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses: March 18, 2022

Ian Barclay and Hope Helminiak of Racine; Cory Dubose and Haley Allison of Raymond; Lakisha James-Moten and Robin Mixon of Racine; Umar Raheem and Qunshai Dotson of Racine; Juliana Schiferl of Mukwonago and Heather Carr of Sturtevant; Thomas White and Amelie Bennett of Salt Lake City.

